Agribusiness CEO victim of catastrophic Mount Disappointment crash

“(She was) transforming the entire meat industry process… revolutionising and digitising,” he mentioned. AXIchain mentioned late on Friday it was with “total disbelief and sadness” they needed to announce that NSW finance advisor Ian Perry had additionally perished within the flight with Ms Woodford. “Ian was a respected member of the agricultural industry and a committed family man and will be sorely missed by all that knew him,” the organisation mentioned on Facebook. “Linda was a driven visionary and an eternal optimist and will be deeply missed by all that knew her. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Linda and Ian’s families at this difficult time.”

The household of pilot Dean Neal, who was flying for constitution firm Microflite when he died, remembered him on Friday as a outstanding son, brother, buddy and pilot. Helicopter pilot Dean Neal has been named as one of many victims of the helicopter crash at Mount Disappointment. His father, Rodney, mentioned Mr Neal was “fun-loving and just lived life to the fullest”. “Dean has always been the most conscientious of professional pilots and always put the safety and wellbeing of his passengers in the highest of his priorities during his many years of professional service,” he mentioned in a press release. “Our broken hearts go [out] to the families and friends of those who were flying with him. Your unspeakable loss is understood by us all.

“We know Dean would have done anything in his power to deliver his passengers safely to their destination.” Dean Neal’s mom Janeece, father Rodney, brother Darren and Darren’s companion Sarah communicate to the media following the helicopter pilot’s demise at Mount Disappointment. Credit:Nine News Mr Neal’s household fought again tears throughout a press convention, saying they have been shocked and distressed. The pilot lived in Cheltenham, in Melbourne’s south-east. Microflite govt normal supervisor Rodney Higgins said on Thursday evening that Mr Neal was extremely revered.

Consultant Paul Troja, 73, from Albert Park, was earlier recognized as amongst those that died within the helicopter crash close to Blair’s Hut at Mount Disappointment on Thursday.

Paul Troja died in Thursday’s helicopter crash. Credit:Nine News On Friday, his son Luke Troja recalled his father as a workaholic who was lastly settling down after years of consulting. He mentioned he had taken the flight from Moorabbin to Ulupna, close to the state’s northern border, to help with the sale of a enterprise. He had vowed it might be his final job. “He wanted to spend more time with family, but he wanted to do one more last job to get money behind him, so he could help us out with things that we wanted to do,” Luke Troja advised Nine News. “This was going to be it, then he was going to give it away.”

Luke mentioned his father’s fifth granddaughter was born a day in the past. He mentioned his brother was now nursing a new child and mourning their father’s demise. “Dad was sort of the rock of the family. He pretty much drove the family in everything; where we were going, what we were doing. The site of the helicopter wreckage at Mount Disappointment. Credit:Nine News “We lived in different parts of Australia, we even lived overseas for him – we really looked to him for everything. “He was very generous with his time and he loved his kids.”

Paul Troja, who was amongst those that died within the helicopter crash. Radford’s Warragul, a Victorian meat processing firm, remembered Mr Troja as a stalwart of the worldwide meat business who was devoted to his function as its inaugural chairman. “Our condolences are with his wife and children, grandchildren and members of his extended family – who are treasured by him – and his friends at this time, and the families and friends of the other people involved in this accident,” an organization assertion mentioned. Investigations into what triggered the helicopter crash entered their second day on Friday as transport security consultants arrived to take the reins on the scene. Detectives mentioned earlier on Friday that two males from NSW, aged 59 and 70, had additionally perished within the crash in rugged bushland close to Blair’s Hut.

Their identities haven’t been launched, though police mentioned on Thursday night that the 4 passengers have been on a enterprise journey to Ulupna. They had deliberate to succeed in the world on Thursday afternoon. Victoria Police’s Chief Commissioner Shane Patton mentioned the terrain of Mount Disappointment and quantity of wreckage strewn across the scene meant it might be a “complex” investigation. Police on Thursday at a command centre at Blair’s Hut, about eight kilometres from the crash website. Credit:Marta Pascual Juanola He mentioned it might be “some time” earlier than the our bodies of the 5 individuals who died within the crash could possibly be retrieved. “We don’t want to leave any stone unturned in trying to determine the causation of this,” Commissioner Patton mentioned.

Police Acting Inspector Josh Langelaan mentioned on Thursday night that bulldozers and excavators had been introduced in by way of the day to cope with the rugged terrain. “Access is very difficult,” he mentioned. “Our search and rescue members this afternoon had to rappel down from the police air wing to gain first access to the site.” The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has deployed a workforce of transport security investigators from its Canberra and Melbourne places of work with experience in helicopter operations and upkeep, and aerospace engineering. After the bureau took over the crash website on Friday, chief commissioner Angus Mitchell mentioned investigators would keep there for at the least three days.

“Not only is it a difficult crash site, there has been significant damage to the aircraft, so that does make our job even more challenging,” he mentioned. Once investigators are completed analysing the wreckage, it’s more likely to be the duty of the helicopter’s proprietor or insurance coverage firm to organise getting it winched out. The climate at Mount Disappointment is predicted to be among the many elements probed by investigators, because the Australian Maritime Safety Authority flagged its preliminary aerial search on Thursday was hampered by heavy fog and cloud. Police Minister Lisa Neville mentioned her ideas have been with the family members of the 5 individuals who died within the helicopter crash, as she thanked SES volunteers and cops who labored on the scene.

Police Minister Lisa Neville. Credit:Paul Jeffers "It's been a terrible tragedy to five see five lives lost, and I know there will be families, friends and colleagues grieving and my thoughts are with them," she mentioned. "I know it takes a great toll on those [emergency service workers], so can I pass on my thanks for the work that they've done over the last 24 hours, it has been extraordinary." The authority, as the primary responder, was alerted to the incident about 8.30am on Thursday. Its response centre supervisor, Kevin McEvoy, mentioned the "weather wasn't great" when it deployed its Essendon-based Challenger rescue plane in addition to two rotary plane to look the world.

The helicopter was certainly one of two plane travelling on a non-public constitution from Melbourne when it misplaced communication with the second plane in low-hanging clouds at 8am. Six individuals have been within the different helicopter, which landed safely close by at Mangalore after the incident earlier than returning to Moorabbin. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is predicted to launch a preliminary report in about six to eight weeks. The helicopter crash is Victoria’s worst aviation catastrophe since 2017, when five people died after the sunshine aircraft they have been travelling in crashed into Essendon’s DFO buying centre. With Marta Pascual Juanola