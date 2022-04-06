Agriculture boss denies signing ‘death warrant’ after relaxing live exports ban

Greens Senator Mehreen Farqui mentioned the Department had “signed an order for the death warrant of millions of sheep.”

“Any assertion that I have signed a death warrant for millions of animals is frankly outrageous and I reject it,” Mr Metcalfe informed the Greens senator.

The Department mentioned it could co-fund analysis carried out with the dwell export business through the northern hemisphere shipments.

“The research will further ascertain and align sheep physiological and behavioural changes observed during a voyage with other data,” it mentioned.

It mentioned automated knowledge loggers would measure the sheep’s core temperatures.