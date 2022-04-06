Agriculture boss denies signing ‘death warrant’ after relaxing live exports ban
Greens Senator Mehreen Farqui mentioned the Department had “signed an order for the death warrant of millions of sheep.”
“Any assertion that I have signed a death warrant for millions of animals is frankly outrageous and I reject it,” Mr Metcalfe informed the Greens senator.
The Department mentioned it could co-fund analysis carried out with the dwell export business through the northern hemisphere shipments.
“The research will further ascertain and align sheep physiological and behavioural changes observed during a voyage with other data,” it mentioned.
It mentioned automated knowledge loggers would measure the sheep’s core temperatures.
Lyn White, a former police officer and head of Animals Australia, likened the transfer to Japan’s discredited declare of whaling to conduct scientific analysis.
“The claim that they need to gather more data on live exports sounds similar to the Japanese saying they need to kill whales purely for scientific research,” Ms White mentioned.
“This decision puts the financial interests of a handful of exporters above the lives and well-being of thousands of Australian animals and the wishes of Australian community,” she mentioned.
RSPCA Australia CEO Richard Mussell mentioned the timing appeared deliberate.
“It’s also very worrying that these regulations have been put in place now, on the eve of a federal election being called – when Parliament may not sit again for months and so may not have the chance to scrutinise these last-minute changes,” he mentioned.