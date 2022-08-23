Ahead Of State Elections, PM Modi To Visit Gujarat This Weekend: Sources

He will take part within the Khadi competition on the Sabarmati River Front at 5.30 pm on Saturday. (file)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to his house state Gujarat for 2 days this weekend, sources mentioned. He will take part within the Khadi competition being organised on the Sabarmati River Front at 5.30 pm on Saturday. He will then go to Bhuj the following day.

The PM can also be scheduled to go to and inaugurate the Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj at 10 am on Sunday.

He will additional take part in a program being organised on the Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Verma Kachchh University in Bhuj at midday. Many necessary tasks will likely be devoted to the nation and the muse stone of latest tasks will likely be laid at this occasion, sources mentioned.

PM Modi will then head to Gandhinagar the place he’ll take part in a program being organised to mark 40 years of the Japanese firm Suzuki in India at Mahatma Mandir at 5 pm.

Gujarat goes to the polls later this yr, and PM Modi is visiting the state at the least twice each month.

Attempting to dislodge Congress as the primary opposition within the state and problem the BJP’s stronghold, the Aam Aadmi Party has additionally intensified its campaigning within the state. AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has visited the state 5 instances in below a month. He is at the moment on a two-day go to to the state addressing gatherings alongside together with his deputy Manish Sisodia.