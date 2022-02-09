Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Netflix’s ‘reality check’ video with Jab We Met twist may make you chuckle

Valentine’s Day is sort of right here. After Rose Day and Propose Day, persons are celebrating Chocolate Day at this time and ready for February 14 once they can lastly have fun the day of affection. Though the big day is but to come back, many are already posting movies associated to it. Just like this publish by Netflix that has a Jab We Met twist.

“Jab we met reality,” they wrote together with a laughing out loud emoticon. In the following line they added, “What are your plans for Valentine’s day?” They additionally posted a couple of hastags together with the video – #ValentinesDay, #JabWeMet, #SingleAllTheMethod, and #RealityCheck.

The video opens to point out a scene from the Jab We Met tune Tum Se Hi that includes Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor with the textual content “Everyone on Valentine’s Day. The scene, however, quickly changes to show another shot from the film that shows Kareena Kapoor’s character Geet washing dishes. And guess the text that appears with this scene. It reads, “Me on Valentine’s Day.”

Take a have a look at the hilarious video that turns into much more entertaining to look at due to the backgrounds scores:

The video was posted about 15 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed multiple lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish varied feedback.

“Ab esa bologye kya matlb jale pe or namak chidko [Why are you sprinkling salt on my wound],” joked an Instagram person. “With Valentine’s Day, these jokes appear too,” shared one other. “Nice one,” commented a 3rd. “I’m gonna watch Jab We Met cause idk any other way then this,” posted a fourth. Many additionally showcased their reactions with laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your ideas on the video? Are you additionally amongst those that are gearing as much as spend the Valentine’s Day all by themselves?