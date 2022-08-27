AHF CEO Mohammad Tayyab Ikram, Belgium’s Marc Coudron files nominations for FIH president’s post | Hockey News – Times of India

Mohammad Tayyab Ikram (Getty Images)

LAUSANNE: Asian Hockey Federation ( AHF ) CEO Mohammad Tayyab Ikram and Belgium’s Marc Coudron have filed their nominations for the International Hockey Federation’s president’s publish, the elections for which can be held throughout the forty eighth FIH Congress on November 5.

Egypt’s Seif Ahmed is presently the appearing president of FIH following Narinder Batra’s resignation from the highest publish final month.

Batra, who turned FIH president in 2016, resigned final month and in addition give up as Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief. He additionally gave up his International Olympic Committee (IOC) membership which was instantly linked along with his IOA place.

The FIH stated in a press release that 4 positions within the FIH Executive Board can be elected on the Congress, or 5 if present Board Member Mohammad Tayyab Ikram is elected as president.

“The mandates of the EB members who will be elected on November 5 will run until the 2026 FIH Congress. If there is a fifth position as EB Member to be elected, the term of office of that member will be of two years to take over the remaining two years Mohammad Tayyab Ikram as an EB Member,” the world physique stated.

The period of the time period of the brand new FIH president can be for 2 years, so as to full the mandate of earlier chief, Batra who resigned on July 18.

“In accordance with the FIH Regulations, the nominations will now be submitted to the FIH Elections Oversight Panel (EOP) by FIH CEO Thierry Weil. The aim of the EOP is to ensure that the FIH elections are carried out in a fair and transparent manner consistent with the FIH Statutes, Integrity Code, Elections Manual and General Regulations. Any nomination has to be approved by the EOP before being validated.”

The FIH Executive Board consists of president; eight extraordinary members — 4 feminine and 4 male — one half being renewed each two years; an athletes’ consultant; Presidents of the Continental Federations; CEO; any (non-voting) member co-opted onto the Executive Board pursuant to Article 7.1(c) of the FIH Statutes.