Ai Weiwei warns of ‘shaking foundation’ of democracy

Renowned Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has revealed the “shaking foundation” of democracy as he unveils one of many largest retrospectives of his work so far.

Speaking at a press convention on the Albertina Modern gallery in Vienna, Ai says that no such exhibition so far has had such “broad coverage” of his work, which charts the evolution of his creative follow and political activism over a number of a long time.



