Aid convoy nears besieged Mariupol but needs guarantees: Red Cross

A convoy of buses set out for the besieged southern Ukrainian metropolis of Mariupol on Thursday to attempt to ship humanitarian provides and convey out civilians, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and the Red Cross mentioned.

Vereshchuk mentioned 45 buses have been on their solution to Mariupol after the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed Russia had agreed to open a secure hall.

In Geneva, the ICRC mentioned its convoy was on the way in which to the port metropolis, however referred to as on either side to agree the precise phrases for the secure passage of civilians.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

By dusk, it mentioned that its two vans had arrived within the metropolis of Zaporizhzhia with assist objects and medical provides.

“For logistics and security reasons, we’ll be ready to lead the safe passage operation tomorrow, Friday, provided all the parties agree to the exact terms, including the route, the start time and the duration,” ICRC spokesperson Ewan Watson mentioned.

“It’s desperately important that this operation takes place. The lives of tens of thousands of people in Mariupol depend on it,” he mentioned.

In its day-end replace, the ICRC mentioned that “militaries on the ground need to give civilians and humanitarian organizations security guarantees and practical agreements to allow aid in and for those who wish to evacuate safely.”

To date within the five-week-old battle, the ICRC has led two evacuations of civilians from the northeastern metropolis of Sumy.

The United Nations has been unable to safe entry to Mariupol, Kherson and Volnovakha as the protection of assist convoys and civilians couldn’t be assured, UN spokesperson Jens Laerke mentioned.

“Nevertheless, should this latest reported commitment from the parties succeed in delivering a period during which civilians can move, we will do all we can to support those who are fleeing the violence or remain and need urgent assistance,” he mentioned in a press release to Reuters.

The Mariupol mayor mentioned this week that as much as 170,000 residents have been trapped there with no energy and dwindling provides.

“There are 45 buses en route to Mariupol,” Vereshchuk mentioned in a press release on Thursday.

The metropolis, which normally has a inhabitants of greater than 400,000, has been a strategic focus of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has suffered near-constant bombardment.

Repeated makes an attempt to prepare secure corridors have failed, with all sides blaming the opposite.

Russia denies attacking civilians in its assault on Ukraine that started on February 24.

Read extra:

Zelenskyy urges Dutch to boycott Russian energy exports

Kremlin ‘concerned’ about US ‘complete misunderstanding’ of Putin

Red Cross confirms strike on Mariupol warehouse, unable to deliver aid since March 15