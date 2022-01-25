Aid needed for displaced Syrians in northwest this winter, UN says

Heavy snow and freezing rain have critically affected about 250,000 displaced Syrians dwelling in camps within the final main opposition stronghold in northwestern Syria, with tents collapsing and youngsters having to stroll within the snow in sandals, a senior UN humanitarian official mentioned on Monday.

“It’s a real disaster zone,” mentioned Mark Cutts, the UN deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria disaster who’s in command of cross-border assist operations from Turkey to the northwest.

The latest snowstorm within the Middle East has left many Syrians in addition to Lebanese, Jordanians and residents of japanese Turkey struggling to outlive. And in Gaza, rain flooded streets in freezing temperatures, leaving residents struggling to remain heat.

Cutts mentioned throughout a digital information convention that northwest Syria has been particularly exhausting hit as a result of it has one of the susceptible populations on the earth — 2.8 million displaced folks dwelling primarily in camps that “are bad at the best of times because it’s a war zone.” Despite a cease-fire, there was shelling nearly each day within the final 12 months in addition to loads of airstrikes.

“But now during this extremely cold weather, we’ve seen some real horror scenes in the last few days,” he mentioned. “About a thousand tents have either collapsed completely or been very badly damaged as a result of heavy snow in some areas and freezing temperatures,” all the way down to minus 7 levels Celsius, in addition to loads of rain in some components.

“So about 100,000 people have been affected by the heavy snow and about 150,000 people living in tents have been affected by the rain and then freezing temperatures,” Cutts mentioned. “That’s a quarter of a million people who are really suffering now the worst effects of this cold spell that is going across the entire region.”

He mentioned humanitarian staff have been pulling folks out from beneath the collapsed tents. Many don’t have shovels or different tools to clear the snow from their tents in order that they have been utilizing their naked fingers and youngsters have been photographed “walking in the snow and on the ice in their sandals,” Cutts mentioned.

He mentioned snow and chilly are significantly unhealthy for aged and disabled folks “living in these torn and ripped and flimsy tents in these sub-zero temperatures.”

This type of winter climate is a daily incidence in northwest Syria, Cutts mentioned, and the United Nations handed out “winterisation items,” together with clothes and blankets final June and July.

But the UN’s $4 billion (€3.5 billion) attraction for humanitarian assist for Syria in 2021 was solely 45% funded, in contrast with 58% in 2020, he mentioned. Of the $84 million (€74 million) required for winterisation within the northwest, solely $45 million has been obtained to date, leaving a spot of $39 million (€34.4 million).

Cutts mentioned in the previous couple of days humanitarian staff have been attempting to clear roads, get cellular clinics to folks in want, restore or substitute tents, and supply different urgently wanted reduction objects together with meals, blankets and winter clothes.

But what’s desperately wanted is more cash, he mentioned, and “political will” to finish the 11-year battle.

“We are really appealing to the international community, to do more to recognize the scale of the crisis and to help us to get these people out of tents Into safer, more dignified, temporary shelter,” Cutts mentioned. “It’s a really dramatic situation that we’re dealing with at the moment.”