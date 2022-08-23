AIFF writes to FIFA, requests lifting of ban after SC verdict | Football News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation ( AIFF ) on Tuesday requested the FIFA to elevate the ban imposed on it following Supreme Court ‘s resolution to terminate the mandate of Committee of Administrators (CoA) as demanded by the game’s world governing physique.AIFF’s appearing basic secretary Sunando Dhar requested FIFA secretary basic Fatma Samoura to “reconsider their decision of suspending the AIFF”.“It is with immense pleasure that we inform you that the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India took up our matter and vide order dated 22.05.2022 was pleased to pass directions regarding the full repeal of the CoA mandate and consequently the AIFF having full charge of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” Dhar wrote within the letter.“In view of the above, we request the FIFA and especially the Bureau to reconsider their decision of suspending the AlFF.

“Since the situations set out in your Letter for lifting of the suspension stand happy, we request that an order to that impact be handed on the earliest for the AIFF to proceed with the sleek working of soccer in India,” the letter further stated.

FIFA had suspended the AIFF on August 15 for “undue affect from third events” and had said the U-17 Women’s World Cup “can not at the moment be held in India as deliberate.”

The country is scheduled to host the FIFA tournament from October 11-30.

It is the first time the AIFF has been banned by FIFA in its 85-year history.

On Monday, the Supreme Court modified its earlier orders to facilitate the revocation of the suspension and the holding of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

“The day-to-day administration of AIFF shall be completely taken care of by the AIFF Administration led by the Acting Secretary General. The mandate of the Committee of Administrators appointed by the order of this Court stands terminated,” the SC mentioned in its verdict on Monday.

The three-member CoA, headed by former Supreme Court decide A R Dave, had been overseeing the affairs of the AIFF for the reason that May 18 SC order. The different two members of the CoA are former chief election commissioner SY Qureshi and ex Indian soccer group captain Bhaskar Ganguly .

The prime courtroom additionally postponed the August 28 elections of the AIFF by one week to permit a modified electoral faculty and the beginning of the nomination course of.

The order got here on a recent plea filed by the Sports Ministry looking for modification of the May 18 and August 3 orders of the courtroom after session with the FIFA.