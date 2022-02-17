Aiming high: Kazakhstan responds to human rights NGO with commitment to international standards

The occasions referred to as Tragic January, when initially peaceable protests about rising gas costs have been adopted by violence, have introduced worldwide strain on President Tokayev and the Kazakh authorities. Their response has been to welcome the scrutiny and pledge to fulfill the very best requirements in investigating allegations of torture and the abuse of energy, writes Political Editor Nick Powell.

Since succeeding Nursultan Nazarbayev, who had lead Kazakhstan since independence from the Soviet Union, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has pursued his imaginative and prescient of a multi-party state that engages with civil society and permits peaceable demonstrations. The severest check since he took energy in 2019 got here final month. Tragic January noticed protests about rising gas costs flip to violence, with tons of of arrests of these accused of riot, terrorism and different prison acts.

The Prosecutor-General says 3,024 circumstances are below investigation and 779 individuals stay in custody. Others have been launched attributable to lack of proof or allowed out of jail after giving ensures to not flee. The authorities alleges that peaceable demonstrations which started in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest metropolis, have been hijacked by people with prison intent.

At least 227 individuals died, with 4,353 injured. 19 of the useless and many of the injured have been law enforcement officials and different legislation enforcement personnel. International concern has centred on 305 complaints of torture and different abuses of energy in custody.

Such allegations are a check of Kazakhstan’s worldwide standing, of whether or not these circumstances can be investigated and punished if confirmed. The Prosecutor General has 170 allegations of torture and abuse of energy below investigation. Lawyers and human rights activists have been given entry to examine circumstances in detention centres. The authorities are additionally proactively participating with the New York primarily based NGO Human Rights Watch.

HRW’s government director, Kenneth Roth, has mentioned that “to avoid a deep stain on its record, Kazakhstan’s investigation should meet the highest international standards”. Such exterior feedback wouldn’t go down effectively in lots of nations however Kazakhstan has responded positively.

Each report concerning the torture of detainees is rigorously checked. Prosecutors are involved with legal professionals, human rights activists and the Commissioner for Human Rights. They got entry to pre-trial detention facilities, momentary detention facilities and particular detention facilities to examine the circumstances of their detention. In whole, the prosecutor’s workplace obtained 305 complaints from detainees. According to 62 appeals, violations weren’t confirmed. On 170 information, prison circumstances have been opened on torture and abuse of energy.

“In each case, we will investigate in detail, and bring to justice only if there is undeniable evidence,” the Prosecutor General assured.​

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi has held discussions by way of video hyperlink with Kenneth Roth on compliance with worldwide human rights norms and requirements within the context of the Tragic January occasions.

The Foreign Minister has additionally been reaching out to the EU and the United Nations, pledging that political reforms and efforts at social and financial enchancment will proceed. As effectively as visiting Brussels, Vienna and Geneva, he referred to as collectively EU envoys within the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan earlier this week to reaffirm the federal government’s dedication to reform and to engagement in energetic dialogue with western nations.

In his tackle to the nation when order was restored, President Tokayev mentioned that sustaining legislation and order didn’t imply an assault on civil liberties and human rights. More just lately, he informed ministers that “citizens should see that the authorities ensure transparency and legality”. He has promised that legislation enforcement will overview allegations of the extreme use of drive and said that securing the rights of detainees and a good authorized course of is indispensable.

Kazakhstan is publicly dedicated to zero tolerance of torture and has declared invalid all proof obtained below duress. Tougher penalties than the present most of 12 years imprisonment and a ban from holding public workplace are below dialogue.

Countries nice and small specific a perception within the highest requirements of human rights however the one true check is their willingness to be held to them. Kazakhstan’s response suggests a want to fulfill that check and improve the popularity of an Asian republic so huge that it counts as a European one as effectively.

