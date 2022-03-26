Aiming To Talk To Putin In “Coming Hours” Over Ukraine: France’s Macron

Tens of 1000’s of individuals are believed to be trapped in Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour.

Brussels:

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Friday that he hoped to have extra talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin “in the coming hours” concerning the scenario in Ukraine and any plans to assist folks go away Mariupol.

The southeastern port of Mariupol, a metropolis of 400,000 earlier than the battle, has been among the many worst hit by the Russian bombardment. Tens of 1000’s of individuals are nonetheless believed to be trapped with little entry to meals, energy or warmth, whereas the town round them has been decreased to ruins.

Moscow signalled on Friday it was scaling again its ambitions in Ukraine to concentrate on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists as Ukrainian forces went on the offensive to recapture cities on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)