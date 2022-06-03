AIPS Media Shares Report on Historic Special Olympics Sprint Triathlon

The following is an excerpt from the article by Special Olympics Sports Manager Kester Edwards titled Special Olympics Europe Eurasia Athletes Make History in Challenge Family Triathlon Series revealed by AIPS International Sports Press Association.

It was thrilling to see Special Olympics athletes welcomed to take part in a bigger, international occasion. The Sprint Triathlon competitors was hosted in cooperation with Special Olympics Slovakia and consisted of 750m swimming, 20km biking and 5km operating. Special Olympics applications from round Europe together with Italy, Israel, Monaco, Estonia, Finland and Slovakia took half on this inclusive occasion. Special Olympics rivals completed between 1-hour 15-minutes and 2-hours 47-minutes racing amongst a few of the world’s high triathletes. During the medal ceremony, it was introduced that Special Olympics athletes will likely be included in subsequent 12 months’s occasion.

One of the issues that makes the Challenge Family race inclusive is that the clock doesn’t cease till the final athlete has crossed the end line. One mother or father from Special Olympics Israel advised me that his daughter trains as much as thrice per week. After seeing her work so arduous, it was necessary that she have the chance to complete the race. For him, it was a mirrored image of the Special Olympics Athlete Oath that claims “Be brave in the attempt.”