Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari discusses defence cooperation with South African Army Chief
Chief of the South African Army Lieutenant General Lawrence
Khulekani Mbatha referred to as on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at Air
headquarters on Tuesday and mentioned bilateral points and defence
cooperation between the 2 international locations, Trend studies citing The Print.
“Lt Gen Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, Chief of South African Army
referred to as on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, #CAS at Air HQ at present.
Issues of bilateral curiosity and defence cooperation had been mentioned
throughout the assembly,” Indian Air Force tweeted.
Earlier at present, Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha
visited the National War Memorial and paid his respects to the
fallen troopers by laying a wreath.
The South African Army Chief accompanied by his spouse together with
a two-member delegation is on a four-day go to to India in search of to
additional strengthen army ties between each international locations.
Both international locations share a terrific relationship and their historic
bonds may be traced again to the time when Mahatma Gandhi began
his Satyagraha motion in South Africa over a century in the past. Both
international locations established the India-South Africa Joint Commission at
the extent of Foreign Ministers in 1994 to establish areas of
mutually helpful cooperation.
On August 3, India and South Africa held the third spherical of the
eleventh Round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi the place each
sides reviewed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations.
“The eleventh Session of India-South Africa Foreign Office
Consultations was held on 03 August 2022 in New Delhi. The
Consultations had been co-chaired by Puneet R. Kundal, JS (East and
Southern Africa), Ministry of External Affairs and Ntombizodwa
Msutukazi Lallie, Acting Deputy Director-General Asia and the
Middle East, Department of International Relations and Cooperation,
Republic of South Africa,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)
mentioned in a press release.
Both sides reviewed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations
masking political exchanges, defence, financial and industrial
points, consular issues, cooperation within the discipline of agriculture,
well being, vitality and minerals, human useful resource growth, artwork,
tradition, sports activities and import of Cheetahs from South Africa for
reintroduction in India.
The two sides additionally reviewed the standing of the agreements underneath
negotiation and agreed to expedite their finalization for the
mutual advantage of each international locations. During the consultations, it was
determined to have fun the completion of 30 years of diplomatic ties,
by way of cultural and sports activities occasions.
“Both sides additionally reviewed the standing of MOUs/agreements underneath
negotiation and agreed to expedite their finalization for the
mutual advantage of each the international locations. In gentle of the upcoming
completion of 30 years of ties between the 2 international locations, it was
determined to have fun the event suitably, each in India and South
Africa, by way of cultural and sports activities occasions and different actions,”
MEA mentioned.
The two sides additionally exchanged views on regional and multilateral
points together with cooperation on the UN, BRICS, IBSA and IORA. The
South African facet assured of their assist for the upcoming India
G20 Presidency whereas the Indian facet expressed its assist for
South Africa’s BRICS Chairship in 2023.