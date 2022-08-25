Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari discusses defence cooperation with South African Army Chief

Chief of the South African Army Lieutenant General Lawrence

Khulekani Mbatha referred to as on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at Air

headquarters on Tuesday and mentioned bilateral points and defence

cooperation between the 2 international locations, Trend studies citing The Print.

“Lt Gen Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, Chief of South African Army

referred to as on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, #CAS at Air HQ at present.

Issues of bilateral curiosity and defence cooperation had been mentioned

throughout the assembly,” Indian Air Force tweeted.

Earlier at present, Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha

visited the National War Memorial and paid his respects to the

fallen troopers by laying a wreath.

The South African Army Chief accompanied by his spouse together with

a two-member delegation is on a four-day go to to India in search of to

additional strengthen army ties between each international locations.

Both international locations share a terrific relationship and their historic

bonds may be traced again to the time when Mahatma Gandhi began

his Satyagraha motion in South Africa over a century in the past. Both

international locations established the India-South Africa Joint Commission at

the extent of Foreign Ministers in 1994 to establish areas of

mutually helpful cooperation.

On August 3, India and South Africa held the third spherical of the

eleventh Round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi the place each

sides reviewed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations.

“The eleventh Session of India-South Africa Foreign Office

Consultations was held on 03 August 2022 in New Delhi. The

Consultations had been co-chaired by Puneet R. Kundal, JS (East and

Southern Africa), Ministry of External Affairs and Ntombizodwa

Msutukazi Lallie, Acting Deputy Director-General Asia and the

Middle East, Department of International Relations and Cooperation,

Republic of South Africa,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

mentioned in a press release.

Both sides reviewed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations

masking political exchanges, defence, financial and industrial

points, consular issues, cooperation within the discipline of agriculture,

well being, vitality and minerals, human useful resource growth, artwork,

tradition, sports activities and import of Cheetahs from South Africa for

reintroduction in India.

The two sides additionally reviewed the standing of the agreements underneath

negotiation and agreed to expedite their finalization for the

mutual advantage of each international locations. During the consultations, it was

determined to have fun the completion of 30 years of diplomatic ties,

by way of cultural and sports activities occasions.

“Both sides additionally reviewed the standing of MOUs/agreements underneath

negotiation and agreed to expedite their finalization for the

mutual advantage of each the international locations. In gentle of the upcoming

completion of 30 years of ties between the 2 international locations, it was

determined to have fun the event suitably, each in India and South

Africa, by way of cultural and sports activities occasions and different actions,”

MEA mentioned.

The two sides additionally exchanged views on regional and multilateral

points together with cooperation on the UN, BRICS, IBSA and IORA. The

South African facet assured of their assist for the upcoming India

G20 Presidency whereas the Indian facet expressed its assist for

South Africa’s BRICS Chairship in 2023.