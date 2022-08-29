Air France pilots suspended over fight

Air France pilots are below scrutiny after latest incidents which have prompted French investigators to name for harder security protocols.

Two Air France pilots have been suspended after bodily preventing within the cockpit on a Geneva-Paris flight in June, an Air France official mentioned on Sunday.

The flight continued and landed safely, and the dispute did not have an effect on the remainder of the flight, the official mentioned, stressing the airline’s dedication to security.

Switzerland’s La Tribune reported the pilot and co-pilot had a dispute shortly after take-off, and grabbed one another by their collars after one apparently hit the opposite. Cabin crew intervened and one crew member spent the flight within the cockpit with the pilots, the report mentioned.

News of the battle emerged after France’s air investigation company, BEA, issued a report on Wednesday saying some Air France pilots lack rigour in respecting procedures throughout security incidents.

It centered on a gas leak on an Air France flight from Brazzaville within the Republic of Congo to Paris in December 2020, when pilots rerouted the airplane however did not reduce energy to the engine or land as quickly as potential, as leak process requires.

The airplane landed safely in Chad, however the BEA report warned the engine might have caught hearth.

It talked about three related instances between 2017 and 2022, and mentioned some pilots have been appearing primarily based on their very own evaluation of the state of affairs as a substitute of security protocols.

Air France mentioned it was finishing up a security audit in response. It pledged to comply with the BEA’s suggestions, which embrace permitting pilots to review their flights afterward and making coaching manuals stricter about sticking to process.

The airline famous it flies hundreds of flights every day and the report mentions solely 4 such security incidents.

Air France pilots unions have insisted that safety is paramount to all pilots and defended pilot actions throughout emergency conditions.

The BEA additionally investigated an incident in April involving an Air France flight from New York’s JFK airport that suffered flight management issues on strategy to its touchdown in Paris.