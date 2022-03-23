Air hostess’ dance to Deepika Padukone’s Balam Pichkari has gone viral. Watch

If you’re a common on Instagram, then there’s a likelihood that you just may already know who Uma Meenakshi is. She is an air hostess with SpiceJet Airlines and is thought to publish a number of dance movies on her Instagram web page. She had taken to her web page as soon as once more on the event of Holi, as a way to want her followers a contented one.

In this video, she might be seen dancing to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s Balam Pichkari from the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The air hostess might be seen grooving to the beats of the hit tune as she walks by means of the aisle of the aeroplane.

She has uploaded this video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Holi special. Happy Holi everyone. (…) Disclaimer: Video shot on ground without passengers, prior permission taken. No safety hampered. Fly with the trend.” The caption was accompanied with a number of emojis like these of many colors and faces with hearts.

Watch the viral dance video beneath:

The video was posted on Instagram about 5 days in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring the air hostess’ excellent dance strikes. It has additionally obtained greater than 20,500 likes.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “So beautiful.” “SpiceJet ki favourite air hostess,” posted one other. A 3rd shared, “So sweet.” Many others took to the feedback part as a way to flood it with Holi needs.

What are your ideas on this enjoyable dance video to Balam Pichkari?