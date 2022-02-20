Air hostess dances to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Watch

Recently, an air hostess went viral for dancing to A P Dhillon’s Excuses. Now, she has taken to her Instagram web page to share a video of herself dancing to the hit music Dholida from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is all set to launch on February 25 and stars Alia Bhatt within the titular function.

The video opens to point out how the air hostess inside an plane. She is seen donning her uniform as a SpiceJet air hostess. As the video progresses, viewers can see that she aces the hook steps to Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. The air hostess might be seen with a smile on her face and apt expressions that swimsuit each beat of the music.

Uma Meenakshi, the air hostess, might be seen grooving to the beats of the music on this viral dance video. She has shared the video with a caption that reads, “Dholida trend in the aircraft.” In the caption of this dance video, she has additionally tagged actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The video is a completely enjoyable watch.

Watch it right here:

The dance video was posted on Instagram only a day in the past. Since being shared, it has gone viral and garnered greater than 4.2 lakh views. It has additionally regulated a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease complimenting this air hostess’ dance strikes.

Many Instagram customers took to the feedback part to flood it with coronary heart and heart-eyed face emojis. “Good dancer,” commented an Instagram person. “Very nice,” posted one other, accompanied by fireplace emojis. “Awesome,” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this dance video?