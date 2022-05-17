Air hostess dances to Jacqueline Fernandez’s Lat Lag Gayee in viral video. Watch

Uma Meenakshi, the social media sensation and SpiceJet air hostess, will get incessantly viral on the Internet owing to her dance movies. Her dance clips have gotten consideration, and plenty of have adopted her on social media consequently. Uma continues to share numerous movies for her viewers. In her newest video, she is seen dancing to the track Lat Lag Gayee.

The track was featured within the film Race 2 that was launched within the yr 2012. The track featured actors Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez and was an enormous hit then because it continues to be iconic now. It was sung by singers Shalmali Kholgade and Benny Dayal. And Uma Meenakshi will be seen delivering an lively dance efficiency to this quantity.

She has shared this dance video with the caption which might be among the lyrics to this track: “Mujhe To Teri Lat Lag Gayee, Lag Gayee.” Uma’s regular expressiveness and the benefit with which she performs this dance stand out within the clip. There is an opportunity that this video will make you wish to be part of her on this dance as effectively.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram only a day in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease adoring her dance and apt expressions to Lat Lag Gayee. It has additionally acquired greater than 1.1 lakh views on it thus far.

An Instagram person wrote, “Fantastically superb.” “Mind blowing didi,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Awesome.” Many others took to the feedback part with a view to flood it with emojis of fireplace or that of clapping arms.

What are your ideas on this viral dance video?