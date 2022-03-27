Air hostesses dance to a remix of Kriti Sanon’s Param Sundari. Watch viral video

If you’re acquainted with Instagram and its dance traits, then you definately may know of the SpiceJet air hostess named Uma Meenakshi. She usually takes to her Instagram web page with a purpose to share movies of herself dancing to a number of trending audios and hit songs. This time, she has posted a video of herself and two of her air hostess mates dancing to Kriti Sanon’s Param Sundari.

The video opens to indicate the three of them donning the SpiceJet air hostess uniforms. They slowly strut into the body after which assume their positions earlier than breaking into some dance steps to this tune. This tune, nonetheless, is the remixed model of the unique tune that appeared within the movie Mimi and was picturised on actor Kriti Sanon.

The three air hostesses on this video might be seen with masks on their faces in order to take care of correct protocols. The video has been shared on Instagram with fairly a number of hashtags. Some of them are #flywithuma #umafamdam #ankituma #love and #feelthereel.

Watch the dance video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram round six days in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring their dance strikes to this hit tune. It has additionally acquired greater than 31,000 likes as of now.

An Instagram person wrote, “Very good dance.” “Absolutely beautiful,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Stay blessed, all of you.”

What are your ideas on this dance video?