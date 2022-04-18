Air India Cancels Flights To And From Hong Kong

Air India Flights To Hong Kong: Air India has cancelled flight companies to Hong Kong.

New Delhi:

Air India has cancelled flight companies to Hong Kong because of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong authorities and restricted demand within the sector, the airline mentioned.

“Due to restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong authorities and limited demand on the sector, our flights to Hong Kong and back of 19th and 23rd April stand cancelled,” Air India tweeted on Sunday.

Passengers from India can arrive in Hong Kong provided that they’ve a COVID-19 unfavorable certificates from a take a look at accomplished 48 hours previous to the journey, in keeping with guidelines issued by the Hong Kong authorities.

Earlier in January, this 12 months, Hong Kong had introduced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight international locations, together with India, because the world continues to witness a surge within the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam had introduced the flight suspension at a press convention.

She mentioned that the ban will have an effect on passengers from Australia, Britain, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United States, together with transferring passengers, in keeping with Xinhua.

Lam additional mentioned that the choice on the flight suspension was made due to a speedy change within the native COVID-19 state of affairs.