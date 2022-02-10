“Air India Maharaja Has Maharaja Minister”. A Barb And A Reaction.

Jyotiraditya Scindia hit again at Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi:

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has hit again at a prime Congress chief for calling him “maharaja”, alluding to Mr Scindia’s royal lineage.

Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, asking a query within the Lok Sabha about airport tasks in West Bengal, used the Hindi phrase to imply a king in what seemed to be a swipe at Mr Scindia’s background.

“The matter is that one maharaja is a minister, another maharaja is Air India, and now privatisation is happening,” Mr Chowdhury mentioned, referring to the Union Minister who was with the Congress earlier than he give up and joined the BJP in March 2020.

Mr Scindia was made Civil Aviation Minister in a reboot of the Union cupboard in July final 12 months, when 36 new ministers joined the federal government and 7 bought promoted. He took cost of the ministry that was as soon as headed by his father Madhavrao Scindia, who died in a aircraft crash in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district in September 2001.

Taking robust exception to the remark by Mr Chowdhury, the Union Minister first thanked the Congress chief for asking the query on the airport tasks, and added, “I want to inform him that my name is Jyotiraditya Scindia. Perhaps, he has some misunderstanding, and keep talking about my past again and again. But I want to inform him.”

The sale of Air India to Tata Sons was an “extremely difficult and challenging transaction”, Mr Scindia instructed NDTV final month, when the airline was formally handed over to the salt to software program conglomerate.

Born in 1971 and educated in Harvard and Stanford establishments, Mr Scindia has traversed a good distance after contesting his first election as a Congress candidate in 2002, a by-election in Guna Lok Sabha constituency, which was held after his father died within the aircraft crash.