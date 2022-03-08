Air India pilot shares evacuation flight video of Indian students from Ukraine

Amid the continued Russia-Ukraine disaster, India has launched one of many largest evacuation processes because it has introduced over 18,000 Indians again from the war-ravaged nation through particular flights during the last one week. Under the Operation Ganga, India is evacuating Indians by nations resembling Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. Recently, a video shared by an Air India pilot on Instagram has gone viral through which she is seen working an evacuation flight from Budapest.

“A very proud moment for me as I got a chance to serve my nation. My entire crew and I safely evacuated 249 Indian students studying in Ukraine from Budapest airport in Hungary,” says the textual content on the video.

The video was uploaded by Capt Shivani Kalra, a pilot with Air India. She has over 4 lakh followers on Instagram.

The video was uploaded six days in the past and it’s got over 3.9 million views to this point.

“When duty calls. Successfully operated evacuation flight from Budapest for bringing back 249 Indian students under ‘Operation Ganga’. A very proud moment for me and the experience was one of its kind. Hope the war situation settles and the situation gets peaceful again,” she captioned the video.

People paid their respects and saluted the Air India pilot for her work. They crammed with feedback part of the submit with folded arms emoji.

“Respect for you and a salute,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Congratulations on your efforts,” mentioned one other. “God bless you ma’am,” posted a 3rd.

