Air India Plans To Take Over AirAsia India, Seeks Competition Commission’s Nod

Air India plans to take over AirAsia India

New Delhi:

Tatas-owned Air India plans to accumulate no-frills service AirAsia India and has sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the proposed deal.

AirAsia India is majority-owned by Tata Sons Private Ltd with a shareholding of 83.67 per cent and the remaining stake is with AirAsia Investment Ltd (AAIL), which is a part of Malaysia’s AirAsia Group.

Full service service Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express have been acquired by Talace Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Ltd, final 12 months.

Besides, Tatas function full service airline Vistara in a three way partnership with Singapore Airlines.

The newest transfer is probably going part of the sprawling group’s efforts to consolidate its airline operations.

“The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of the entire equity share capital of AirAsia (India) Private Limited (Air Asia India/ Target), by Air India Ltd (AIL), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Limited,” a discover filed with the CCI stated.

Deals past a sure threshold require the approval of CCI, which works to foster competitors in addition to curb anti-competitive practices available in the market place.

AirAsia India, which began flying in June 2014, affords scheduled air passenger transport, air cargo transport and constitution flight companies within the nation. It doesn’t have worldwide operations. According to the discover, the proposed mixture is not going to result in any change within the aggressive panorama or trigger any considerable antagonistic impact on competitors in India, no matter the way during which the related markets are outlined.

Tatas took over Air India and Air India Express in January this 12 months.