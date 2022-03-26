World
Air raid sirens in Kiev, 3 explosions reported – Times of India
LVIV: Air raid sirens sounded on Saturday afternoon within the western metropolis of Lviv, and governor of the area Maxym Kozytsky reported “three powerful explosions near Lviv” with out giving particulars of what was hit. Footage shot by The Associated Press confirmed thick plumes of smoke rising above the town.
Lviv, a metropolis of over 700,000 roughly 70 km (43 miles) east of Ukraine’s border with Poland, has been largely spared from main Russian assaults in current weeks. Two weeks in the past, the Russian forces fired missiles on a navy coaching centre close to Lviv, which on the time was essentially the most westward goal, and killed 35 folks.
Since the start of the invasion, Lviv has develop into a secure harbour for some 200,000 displaced Ukrainians.
The explosions on Saturday got here as US President Joe Biden was wrapping up a go to to neighbouring Nato ally Poland by which he advised Poland’s president that “your freedom is ours.”
