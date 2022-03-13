Air raids sound in all Ukraine regions: Kharkiv to Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa

Folks all throughout Ukraine have been awoken by air raid sirens with pending missiles hitting their countrysides and bedsides. The sirens have rang from Kharkiv within the east to Lviv within the west. From capital metropolis Kyiv within the north to the foremost port metropolis of Odesa within the south.

“Sirens have been activated in Uman, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, Odesa, Volyn, Zaporizhzha, Berezivka, Izmail, Kiliya, Yuzhne, Chernomorsk, Bilyaivka, & Avdiivka,” the Kyiv Independent reported Saturday night time.

“As well as in Kyiv, Rivne, Chernihiv, Ternopil, Dnipro, Cherkasy and Sumy Oblasts. Residents have been asked to go to the nearest shelter immediately.”

