Americas

Air raids sound in all Ukraine regions: Kharkiv to Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 hours ago
26 1 minute read


Folks all throughout Ukraine have been awoken by air raid sirens with pending missiles hitting their countrysides and bedsides. The sirens have rang from Kharkiv within the east to Lviv within the west. From capital metropolis Kyiv within the north to the foremost port metropolis of Odesa within the south.

Air raid sirens have been reported throughout Ukraine areas from Saturday night time coming into into Sunday morning.

“Sirens have been activated in Uman, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, Odesa, Volyn, Zaporizhzha, Berezivka, Izmail, Kiliya, Yuzhne, Chernomorsk, Bilyaivka, & Avdiivka,” the Kyiv Independent reported Saturday night time.

The Independent added extra areas following its tweet.

“As well as in Kyiv, Rivne, Chernihiv, Ternopil, Dnipro, Cherkasy and Sumy Oblasts. Residents have been asked to go to the nearest shelter immediately.”

A household walks down a stairwell pocked with shrapnel from an earlier rocket strike, on their means all the way down to a basement bomb shelter throughout an air raid siren sounding in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. The metropolis has been below frequent bombardment by Russian forces making an attempt to advance alongside the Black Sea coast.
Photo by Scott Peterson/Getty Images

This is a growing story.





Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 hours ago
26 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button