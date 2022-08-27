Air strike on playground kills 7 in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

An air strike on a kids’s play space killed at the very least seven

folks within the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray area on

Friday, medical officers there mentioned, the primary such assault after a

four-month outdated ceasefire collapsed this week, Trend experiences citing Reuters.

The officers mentioned three kids have been among the many useless however a a

federal authorities spokesman denied any civilian casualties.

The air strike on Mekelle happened two days after preventing

broke out once more between the nationwide authorities and Tigrayan forces

on the border of the Tigray and Amhara areas, shattering the

ceasefire.

Tigrai Television, managed by the regional authorities,

blamed the federal authorities for the strike. No different navy

plane function in Ethiopian airspace.