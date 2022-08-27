Air strike on playground kills 7 in Ethiopia’s Tigray region
An air strike on a kids’s play space killed at the very least seven
folks within the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray area on
Friday, medical officers there mentioned, the primary such assault after a
four-month outdated ceasefire collapsed this week, Trend experiences citing Reuters.
The officers mentioned three kids have been among the many useless however a a
federal authorities spokesman denied any civilian casualties.
The air strike on Mekelle happened two days after preventing
broke out once more between the nationwide authorities and Tigrayan forces
on the border of the Tigray and Amhara areas, shattering the
ceasefire.
Tigrai Television, managed by the regional authorities,
blamed the federal authorities for the strike. No different navy
plane function in Ethiopian airspace.