Air strikes hit Ukraine’s strategic port of Odessa

Air strikes rocked Ukraine’s strategic Black Sea port Odessa early Sunday morning, in accordance with an inside ministry official, after Kyiv had warned that Russia was attempting to consolidate its troops within the south.

“Odessa was attacked from the air,” Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the inside minister, wrote on his Telegram account.

“Fires were reported in some areas. Some of the missiles were shot down by air defense.”

An AFP reporter heard explosions within the southwestern metropolis at round 6:00 am (0300 GMT).

The blasts despatched up a minimum of three columns of black smoke with flames seen apparently in an industrial space.

A soldier close to the positioning of one of many strikes stated it was doubtless a rocket or a missile.

The assault comes as Russian forces seemed to be withdrawing from the nation’s north.

On Friday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia was consolidating and making ready “powerful strikes” within the south, becoming a member of a refrain of Western assessments that Moscow’s troops had been regrouping.

Odessa, a historic metropolis of round a million individuals, is Ukraine’s largest Black Sea port.

