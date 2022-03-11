Air strikes near kindergarten in Ukraine’s Dnipro kill one: Emergency services

Three air strikes early on Friday in Ukraine’s central metropolis of Dnipro killed not less than one individual, state emergency companies mentioned, including that the strikes have been near a kindergarten and an house constructing.

The strikes got here amid preparations by the United States, along with the Group of Seven nations and the European Union, to revoke Russia’s “most favored nation” standing over its invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, Ukraine had warned that Russia was mustering forces to encircle Dnipro, residence to about a million individuals earlier than the invasion began.

