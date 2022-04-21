Airbases to get $428 million upgrade as government switches back to national security
The Coalition is trying to reassert its nationwide safety credentials with half a billion {dollars} in upgrades for airbases after its handing of a Solomon Islands safety take care of China got here underneath scrutiny.
The RAAF airbases of Amberley in Queensland, Pearce in Western Australia and Richmond in NSW, and the Navy’s helicopter base HMAS Albatross close to Nowra will share $428 million to remediate contamination, resurface their runways and change airfield lighting.
There are recognized issues associated to contamination at airbases around the country from toxic PFAS chemicals utilized in firefighting. In 2020, the federal government reached a settlement in three class action lawsuits with communities close to Defence bases in Williamtown, Oakey and Katherine.
Work on the upgrades is predicted to begin by the top of the yr and be completed late in 2024. The funding was included within the March 29 price range, that means it’s already allotted irrespective of the election end result.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce the upgrades on Friday, with a give attention to the roles created in addition to the federal government’s report on safety.
“In these uncertain times, it’s vital that we take steps to invest in our defence force and ensure our ADF have the best technology and facilities so that Australians are protected,” he mentioned.
Loading
In March, the federal government pledged it would increase the size of the Defence Force with an additional 18,500 individuals enlisted by 2040 to take it to nearly 80,000 troopers, sailors and pilots. This is estimated to value $38 billion over the following 20 years.
Defence Minister Peter Dutton mentioned it was important that bases have been sorted correctly in order that the women and men of the Defence Force had the instruments they wanted to do their job.