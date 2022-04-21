Airbases to get $428 million upgrade as government switches back to national security

The Coalition is trying to reassert its nationwide safety credentials with half a billion {dollars} in upgrades for airbases after its handing of a Solomon Islands safety take care of China got here underneath scrutiny.

The RAAF airbases of Amberley in Queensland, Pearce in Western Australia and Richmond in NSW, and the Navy’s helicopter base HMAS Albatross close to Nowra will share $428 million to remediate contamination, resurface their runways and change airfield lighting.

HMAS Albatross close to Nowra is one among 4 Defence airbases that may have runway and lighting upgrades.

There are recognized issues associated to contamination at airbases around the country from toxic PFAS chemicals utilized in firefighting. In 2020, the federal government reached a settlement in three class action lawsuits with communities close to Defence bases in Williamtown, Oakey and Katherine.

Work on the upgrades is predicted to begin by the top of the yr and be completed late in 2024. The funding was included within the March 29 price range, that means it’s already allotted irrespective of the election end result.