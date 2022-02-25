Airline banned from UK skies

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is having ripple results throughout all of Europe, with the UK making a giant transfer in opposition to the nation’s largest airline.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson right this moment introduced Aeroflot can be banned from the UK’s airspace after the nation’s navy assault on Ukraine.

It got here amid a bunch of latest measures have been introduced by Britain, together with the freezing of property belonging to Russian titans in banking and arms manufacture, which is able to influence round 100 companies and people.

The UK additionally added one other 5 particular person Russians to its sanctions record, after three have been introduced on Tuesday.

They have been Kirill Shamalov, Russia’s youngest billionaire who was beforehand married to Putin’s daughter; Pyotr Fradkov; Denis Bortnikov; Yury Slyusar; and Elena Georgieva.

“These are people who have international lifestyles,” a British diplomatic supply advised AFP.

“They come to Harrods to shop, they stay in our best hotels when they like, they send their children to our best public [private] schools, and that is what’s being stopped.

“So these people are essentially persona non grata in every major Western European capital in the world. That really bites.”

Announcing the sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he advised parliament that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will never be able to cleanse the blood of Ukraine from his hands”.

“Putin will stand condemned in the eyes of the world and of history,” Mr Johnson mentioned.

“Putin was always determined to attack his neighbour no matter what we did,” he added, calling him a “bloodstained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest”.

The greater than 100 Russian entities affected by the property blockage embody VTB, one among Russia’s largest banks, and Rostec, a large navy conglomerate, UK officers mentioned.

Britain will legislate to forestall the Russian state and entities from elevating cash in London, and ban the export of “dual-use” tools that may have navy functions.

It may also legislate to restrict how a lot cash Russians can maintain in UK financial institution accounts, though the ceiling has but to be decided.

Long accused of turning a blind eye to Kremlin-backed cash flowing by means of London, the UK authorities will speed up an “Economic Crime Bill”, notably to prise open the actual possession of Russian-held property.

Following an emergency digital summit of G7 powers, Mr Johnson confirmed that the allies have been reducing Russia off from worldwide commerce in {dollars}, by means of the Swift funds system.

The Financial Times reported that Germany had baulked at that drastic step, and UK officers conceded that the Swift debate was nonetheless in flux.

