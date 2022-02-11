Airline’s hefty price to join mile-high club

It’s a membership many attempt to get into and now one Las Vegas firm is providing you the prospect to do it with out the chance – but it surely comes at a value.

An airline has been smashed with bookings after launching flights particularly for {couples} to affix the Mile High Club – however the entry to the cheeky membership doesn’t come low cost.

Couples eager to have intercourse within the sky above the Nevada desert can fork out $US995 ($A1388) to jet off in a non-public airplane and be part of the notorious membership, The Sun reported.

The Las Vegas-based airplane constitution firm Love Cloud has two planes that are each decked out with custom-made foam mattresses and cushions all coated in crimson satin.

There can also be a sound system, lighting system and intercourse place pillows to set the temper.

Pilot Andy Johnson based Love Cloud, telling the New York Times he got here up with the thought to “help keep people from divorcing”.

“You come with a smile on your face, and you leave with a bigger smile on your face,” he mentioned.

A pilot wears noise-cancelling headphones and stays within the cockpit for the entire 45-minute flight to provide passengers privateness.

When the airplane has reached 5280ft – a mile, or 1.6km – the pilot will inform passengers they’ll take off their seatbelts to allow them to get right down to enterprise.

After the flight, {couples} shall be introduced along with his and her Mile High Club VIP certificates playing cards as a memento from the journey.

The airplane is then totally cleaned earlier than the following company arrive.

The expertise is usually booked by {couples} – however previously, the planes have accommodated teams of three or 4.

One passenger revealed that she and her husband cherished the expertise, and that it wasn’t their first time becoming a member of the Mile High Club.

Former passenger Frelima Howard, 45, mentioned it was good to affix the membership once more with out the chance.

“My husband and I had joined the Mile High Club before, so to be able to do it privately was great. It was really nice and exclusive and private,” she mentioned.

However, she mentioned the 45-minute time restrict wasn’t lengthy sufficient.

“I never got dressed faster in my life,” she joked.

Couples can improve to longer flights in the event that they’re completely satisfied to stump up some more money.

A 60-minute flight prices $US1095 ($A1526) or a 90-minute flight will set you again $US1495 ($A2086).

If becoming a member of the Mile High Club is not for you, Love Cloud additionally affords weddings, vow renewals or romantic dinner flights.

This article initially appeared on The Sun and has been republished right here with permission.