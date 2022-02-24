Airlink says direct flights between Durban and Harare will boost economic ties | Fin24

Privately-owned native airline Airlink will launch scheduled direct providers between Durban and Harare, Zimbabwe from 5 April.

“Harare and Durban are important commercial centres and key Airlink markets. This brand new route linking the two cities will be our third direct service to Zimbabwe’s capital, along with our flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town,” Airlink Managing Director Rodger Foster stated on Thursday.

“We are certain that the new service will promote commerce and tourism between the cities and between KwaZulu-Natal and Zimbabwe.”

Airlink additionally introduced this week that it has partnered with journey loyalty programme Legacy Lifestyle, with its 1.2 million members, to supply passengers the power to earn CashBack rewards.

Furthermore, Airlink will resume flights to the islands of St Helena and Ascension within the South Atlantic once more from 26 March this yr after having needed to droop providers in March 2020 on account of Covid-19 journey bans.

In October final yr Ethiopian Airlines entered an settlement to share flight routes with Airlink to allow travellers to purchase one ticket to fly throughout every airline’s routes, connecting smaller South African cities with Ethiopian’s world attain.