Airport High School teacher recognized as Michigan History Teacher of the Year

\r\nAirport High School trainer acknowledged as Michigan History Teacher of the Year - CBS Detroit\n \n \n\n \n\n \n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n\n \n \n Watch CBS News\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n As the back-to-school season approaches, a Metro Detroit history teacher is being recognized for his work in the classroom and the impact he's leaving on students.\n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n\n\n\n \n Be the first to know\n Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.\n\n Not Now\n Turn On\n\n \n \n\n \n\r\n\r\nSource link