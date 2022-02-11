AirtelDown trends on Twitter as people complain about network outage with memes

Airtel customers, a number of hours in the past in the course of the morning, confronted hassle whereas making an attempt to entry their Internet. This occurred throughout all their providers from Airtel 4G to broadband to WiFi. The community outage affected many elements of the nation, together with Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. Following the incident, folks rapidly took to Twitter to showcase their displeasure in regards to the disruption. And quickly tweets began flooding the micro-blogging website a lot so, that the hashtag #AirtelDown started trending. While some have shared how their work was hindered in the course of the disruption, a number of posted memes to showcase their reactions to the complete incident.

We have collected a few of the hilarious memes which will make you chuckle out loud.

This Twitter person imagined how college students could really feel in the course of a category whereas going through the outage:

Some solidarity?!

And then there’s this KBC-related meme that includes Amitabh Bachchan:

An particular person imagined how different networks could really feel in the course of the outage:

Here are some extra tweets:

About an hour in the past, Airtel additionally took to their official Twitter deal with to share details about the outage. “Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers,” they wrote.