Ajax Agree 7.85 Million Euros Compensation For Abdelhak Nouri | Football News

Ajax stated on Monday they may pay 7.85 million euros ($8.91 million) to the household of former participant Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered mind harm after a cardiac arrest throughout a pleasant match greater than 4 years in the past. Ex-Netherlands youth crew midfielder Nouri, now 24, collapsed throughout a pre-season fixture with Werder Bremen in July 2017.

“It is good that an agreement has been reached, so that we can close this issue. We all realise that the suffering for Abdelhak and his loved ones is not over. It remains a very sad situation, that’s how we feel here at Ajax, too,” the Dutch facet’s chief govt Edwin van der Sar stated.

“We greatly appreciate the way in which Abdelhak’s family cares for him day and night with a lot of love and attention.

“When I go to him, I’m at all times welcomed with open arms by the household. That additionally applies to different Ajax colleagues and we enormously respect that.”

In 2018, Ajax agreed to pay for medical care for life for the player who has permanent, debilitating brain damage and will never again be able to live independently.

His family filed a suit against the club and it was determined that the player had received inadequate care after his collapse that was triggered by heart problems.

“This summer season it is going to be 5 years since Abdelhak was struck by a horrible destiny. The previous few years have been dominated by his care,” Nouri’s father Mohammed stated in Ajax’s assertion.

“It is nice that the dialogue about legal responsibility and its penalties is a factor of the previous and that we will look ahead collectively.”

