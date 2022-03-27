Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan turns model for Manish Malhotra’s new collection ‘Diffuse’ at Lakme Fashion Week : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan made her ramp debut on the Lakme Fashion Week as she walked for ace designer Manish Malhotra. She was a part of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week Show held in Delhi. At the present, Manish introduced his new assortment Diffuse and Nysa was seen in one in all his creations.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan turns mannequin for Manish Malhotra’s new assortment ‘Diffuse’ at Lakme Fashion Week

Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram feed to share an image of Nysa in one in all his newest creations. In the image, the younger star child is seen carrying multi-coloured crop prime underneath a blazer and thigh-high slit black skirt. She wore daring make-up and left her hair open and opted for heels.

Sharing the image, Manish wrote, “Nysa Devgan Gorgeousssssss The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe”. The feedback part was crammed with reward for Nysa. Shee has bought magnificence from her mom.. and confidence in her eyes from her father,” noticed a consumer. Some additionally wrote how she resembles her mom Kajol.

Nysa was additionally seen within the photos shared by Janhvi Kapoor publish the present. She was seen posing with Janhvi and one other widespread buddy of theirs.

Apart from Nysa, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi, had been a part of the style present, whereas Shahid Kapoor’s spouse, Mira Rajput, was the showstopper of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

