Ajay Devgn didn’t forget 23rd wedding anniversary with Kajol. Here’s proof!

Image Source : INSTA/KAJOL Ajay Devgn did not neglect twenty third wedding ceremony anniversary with Kajol. Here’s proof!

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are thought of the facility couple of the Bollywood business. The two of them have been married for a number of years now and are celebrating their twenty third wedding ceremony anniversary. A couple of days again, shared a hilarious put up to remind himself about the event. Well, he clearly didn’t neglect it this time because the actor took to his social media deal with and shared a video clip whereas wishing his lovely spouse. In the identical, he might be seen thanking Kajol for sticking by over all these years. In the video, Ajay might be seen saying, “I am surprised that she is still with me,” whereas Kajol prompted, “aww.” Not simply him however even Kajol penned a touching be aware for her husband together with a serious throwback image.

Speaking about Ajay’s put up, he shared a caption by utilizing a reference from one in all their outdated films. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor wrote, “1999 – Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha… 2022 – Pyaar toh always hai! Happy Anniversary.”

While for Kajol, her caption learn, “Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe? Either ways since we both know how u feel about award functions I’m taking a bow now'”

Even Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji wished the 2 of them and wrote, “Happy anniversary my lioness and lion here’s to my two most special people ! Love u guys! Ur strength and commitment is not only inspiring it is commendable in a world that’s forgetting the value of a love that lasts forever! @ajaydevgn @kajol’.”

For these unversed, Ajay and Kajol started courting after they met on the units of their 1995 movie Hulchul for the primary time. While talking to Humans of Bombay, the actress mentioned, “I was ready for the shot and asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set and became friends.”

Ajay and Kajol tied the knot within the 12 months 1999 and welcomed their daughter, Nysa, in 2003, and son, Yug, in 2010. They have labored collectively in tasks like– Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.