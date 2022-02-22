Ajit Agarkar Set To Join Delhi Capitals As Assistant Coach: Report | Cricket News

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar is ready to affix Delhi Capitals as assistant coach forward of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Agarkar will be a part of the franchise after finishing his commentary duties within the dwelling sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka beginning February 24. The IPL is anticipated to start within the final week of March. “He will be joining Delhi Capitals as assistant coach,” an IPL supply confirmed to PTI.

Agarkar becoming a member of Delhi Capitals additionally ends hypothesis that he might be a part of the Indian group as a bowling marketing consultant.

The 44-year-old performed 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and 4 T20Is for India, taking an combination of 349 wickets.

Delhi Capitals will likely be eyeing their maiden title this season after making the play-offs within the final three seasons.