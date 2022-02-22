Ajit Agarkar to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

His appointment follows the franchise not renewing the contracts of former Indian pairing of Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra

Former India quick bowler Ajit Agarkar is ready to hitch Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach. ESPNcricinfo understands Agarkar will carry out numerous roles whereas appearing as one of many deputies to move coach Ricky Ponting in addition to being a part of the management group comprising Ponting, captain Rishabh Pant, batting coach Praveen Amre and bowling coach James Hopes.

Agarkar’s appointment follows Capitals not renewing the contracts of Mohammad Kaif and Ajay Ratra, who have been each assistant coaches for various durations till the 2021 season. While Kaif served within the position from 2019, Ratra’s stint was restricted to a single season (2021).

Agarkar will be a part of Capitals following India’s residence collection in opposition to Sri Lanka as he’s a part of Star Sports’ broadcasting group. The Sri Lanka tour, comprising three T20s and two Tests, is scheduled to finish on March 16.

Capitals’ task will likely be Agarkar’s first time in any teaching position. Agarkar, who’s 44, retired in 2013 though he final performed for India in 2007.

Agarkar was an skilled seamer and picked 288 wickets in ODIs and 58 in Tests. In his farewell season in 2012-13, he lead Mumbai for the primary time in Ranji Trophy and helped them win the title. The three-year stint at Daredevils, between 2011 and 2013, was Agarkar’s final time in IPL. He had additionally performed for Kolkata Knight Riders between 2008 and 2010. In all, he has performed 62 T20 matches and has picked 47 wickets.

Capitals have been among the many most constant and profitable groups in the previous couple of seasons of the IPL. They have been within the playoffs within the final three years, together with making the ultimate in 2020 once they completed second behind Mumbai Indians. At the 2022 public sale not too long ago, Capitals spent their purse to purchase some massive names together with India bowling allrounder Shardul Thakur (10.75 crore), senior Australian batter David Warner (6.25 crore), Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh (6.50 crores), Indian left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya (4.2 crore), Indian wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav (2 crore) together with West Indies batter Rovman Povell (2.8 crore). Before the public sale, Capitals had retained 4 gamers together with Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and South African quick bowler Anrich Nortje.