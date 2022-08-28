Akhilesh Yadav Blames Yogi Adityanath For Vrindavan Temple Stampede

Two devotees had been killed and 7 injured within the stampede on the Bankey Bihari temple. (File)

Mathura:

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday blamed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Mathura on Janmashtami, for the August 20 stampede, saying the police pressure meant to manage the group was engaged for his safety.

Speaking to reporters in Mathura, Akhilesh Yadav mentioned throughout the earlier Samajwadi Party regime, Janmashtami was celebrated with pomp, however no such incidents happened. “The tragedy took place in the BJP government, and for this (incident), it is responsible,” he mentioned.

Taking a dig at Adityanath over his go to to Mathura on Janmashtami, Mr Yadav mentioned, “When he (Adityanath) knew that on Janmashtami, there is a sea of Krishna devotees (in Mathura), then what was the need to stay there for hours? The police force, which was meant to control the people, was engaged for him. As a result, there was a shortage (of force) at places where it was needed, and the tragedy took place.”

Two devotees had been killed and 7 injured within the stampede on the Bankey Bihari temple in Mathura throughout Janmashtami celebrations within the early hours of August 20.

Mr Yadav additionally demanded enough compensation to the members of the family of these killed within the incident.

“The families of the pilgrims killed in Bankey Bihari temple tragedy should be paid Rs 50 lakh each,” Mr Yadav mentioned.

On discussions that Vrindavan ought to be remodeled right into a hall on the strains of Kashi Vishwanath temple, Akhilesh Yadav mentioned the traditional nature of the holy city “should not be tampered with at all”.

The former chief minister additionally alleged that the BJP as an alternative of growing the Braj area is destroying it.

To a query, the SP chief mentioned there are a number of faces within the Opposition for the publish of prime minister however the BJP has just one.

He additionally criticised the Union govt over “rising prices” of commodities, now-repealed farm legal guidelines, and unemployment.

“It is unfortunate that the dreams of the youth are being shattered through the schemes like Agnipath military recruitment scheme,” Mr Yadav alleged.

