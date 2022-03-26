Akhilesh Yadav to lead opposition charge in UP after quitting as Lok Sabha MP

Akhilesh Yadav will quickly be seen in a brand new position because the chief of opposition in Uttar Pradesh’s state meeting. He was elected by the Samajwadi Party for the submit at a key celebration meet on Saturday. The former UP chief minister had give up because the Lok Sabha MP earlier this week.

He gained his first state meeting election from Karhal within the household bastion of Mainpuri earlier this month. “The Samajwadi Party’s newly elected MLAs unanimously chose the party’s national president, Akhilesh Yadav, as the leader of the legislators’ group,” the SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel instructed reporters on Saturday.