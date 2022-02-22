Akkawy back from wilderness and ready for title charge

Inspired by Tim Tszyu, Bilal Akkawy is again after three years and prepared for one last cost at a brilliant middleweight world title.

When Bilal Akkawy suffered his first ever defeat, in a world title combat in Las Vegas, the one individual that wasn’t dissatisfied was the Sydney pugilist himself.

Rated one in every of Australia’s brightest prospects on the time, Akkawy stepped into the ring in May 2019 to tackle Englishman John Ryder for the interim WBA tremendous middleweight title.

He took the combat on the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs undercard with two weeks’ discover because the substitute for David Lemieux.

“I was so tired, I reckon in my last three fights before Vegas … my body was struggling to keep up,” Akkawy stated.

“I felt fatigued and burned out. I remember even when I lost, I just thought ‘oh well, it is what it is’.

“People around me were more upset than I was. When you get pushed that hard and you’re burned out, it’s hard to enjoy it.”

Since the fatigue and burnout, Akkawy (20-1-1, 16KO) has additionally struggled with a proper hand damage after which a critical again damage.

The 28-year previous was compelled to do “nothing” for eight months after he “ruptured a couple of discs” in his again.

But virtually three years since happening to Ryder, Akkawy is getting again within the ring for the primary time on March 23, on the Sonny Bill Williams and Barry Hall undercard.

“It would have been upsetting to finish on that note, that loss in Vegas,” Akkawy stated.

“I’ve turned a corner and I’m more mature in my training, I don’t overdo it.”

For Akkawy, who was rated because the nation’s heaviest pound-for-pound hitter by legendary coach Johnny Lewis, the combat is step one again on the journey to realize the one he has ever wished.

“This next fight is two months short of three years. I need to get back in there, get a feel for it again,” Akkawy stated.

“I want to do what I had always set out too, become a world champion.”

Originally printed as Boxing: Heavy hitter Bilal Akkawy books first fight in almost three years