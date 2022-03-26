Akshay Kumar acknowledges The Kashmir Files’ box office success, says ‘Bachchhan Paandey ko duba diya’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMPKHER The Kashmir Files and Bachchhan Paandey competed at field workplace

Highlights Akshay Kumar acknowledged that The Kashmir Files field offce success affected Bachchhan Paandey

Bachchhan Paandey launched on Holi, march 18, however has finished poor field workplace enterprise

The Kashmir Files’ success is being in contrast with Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion

The Kashmir Files has emerged as a roaring field workplace success. It has finished a enterprise of Rs 207.33 crore in a span of two weeks after releasing on March 11. Not simply this, in creating field workplace historical past, it additionally routed movies like Radhe Shyam and Akshay Kumar‘s Bachchhan Paandey. In numerous field workplace reviews it has been acknowledged that The Kashmir Files is answerable for the failure of Bachchhan Paandey, which was launched on March 18, and now lead star Akshay Kumar additionally admitted the identical.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri shared a video on Twitter by which Akshay says that the outstanding field workplace response to the film led to his movie’s failure. Akshay says, “The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (It’s a different thing that it has also sabotaged my own film).”

Reacting to the video, Vivek mentioned, “Thanks Akshay Kumar in your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles.” Earlier, Akshay had congratulated The Kashmir Files star Anupam Kher for his incredible performance in the movie. Akshay and Kher have worked in Special 26, which was a huge success.

Kher also expressed his gratitude to the fans for making his film a silent success. As The Kashmir Files entered Rs 200 crore club, Kher wrote a heartfelt social media post, reflecting on his journey in the film industry.

The film, which has been shattering box office records, collected Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day. Its business growth has also surprised trade analysts. After positive word of mouth, it has grown from strength to strength. A small budget film, its collections are being compared with Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal, two of Indian cinema’s biggest hits.