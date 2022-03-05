Akshay Kumar joins Vidyut Jammwal in special episode of India’s Ultimate Warrior, fans say “two biggest khiladis in one frame” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

In an ode to the actual yoddhas and the traditional custom of Indian fight varieties, Discovery Network is all set to deliver a one-of-its-kind actuality present, India’s Ultimate Warrior, which premiered on discovery+ on March 04, whereas the printed premiere of the present is scheduled for March 14 throughout 12 Discovery channels. Hosted by considered one of India’s primal motion superstars and prime martial artists, Vidyut Jammwal, who debuts as a Dojo grasp, the present may also have the OG Khiladi Akshay Kumaras honorary Dojo Master within the third particular episode premiering eleventh March on discovery+ and sixteenth March on Discovery Channel.

Akshay Kumar joins Vidyut Jammwal in particular episode of India’s Ultimate Warrior, followers say “two biggest khiladis in one frame”

In a bid to present India its subsequent ‘Mahayoddha’, the collection produced by Base Films may have Dojo grasp, Vidyut instructions a ‘fight camp’ together with mentors particularly – Shifu Kanishka, whose love for martial arts made him craft his personal model Shifu Kanishka Combatives, Shaun Kober, a former Rugby participant who served the Australian military, Bi Nguyen AKA Killer Bee, an skilled in Muay Thai, one of many hardest martial arts on the planet and Mykel Hawke, a former U.S. Army Special Forces officer. Each mentor would information and practice 4 college students, as they carry out probably the most daunting challenges and sought-after duties to emerge as the last word winner.

From a police officer to a boxer, an archaeologist, a company skilled, a taekwondo athlete, and a wrestler – India’s Ultimate Warrior may have contenders throughout walks of life undergo a collection of well-crafted challenges and grueling coaching. Over 6 episodes, these multi-talented and expert contenders could be pushed to their absolute limits by way of distinctive duties like Knife combating, Kushti wrestling, Epic Sumo Clash, Aki Kiti Kick combating, rope climb combating, water gauntlet amongst many others. Not solely will they be examined bodily on their power, velocity, stamina, or combating expertise, but additionally on the mastery of psychological warrior qualities i.e., strategic intelligence, honour, grit, and the power to adapt.

On being the Dojo grasp for the present, Vidyut Jammwal stated, “It was enriching for me to play the host as the Dojo master especially because I have lived this subject. To put the students through a certain set of obstacles that needed mental strength to be able to perform the physical feats was the idea behind the show when I first began training. With a one-of-a-kind concept, combined with well-researched, expansive challenges, ranging from Kalaripayattu to Krav Maga, the show promises a unique visual offering unseen and unheard before in the reality genre in India.”

“I was 9 when I started practicing Martial Arts and I owe everything I am today to this art form. When discovery+ reached out to me to be a part of India’s Ultimate Warrior revolving around combat disciplines as a guest, I was instantly intrigued by the same. India’s Ultimate Warrior is a standout in the reality genre for its intent and authenticity and I am sure, the series shall open to positive audience reactions,” said, Akshay Kumar on being a part of the show as a special guest.”

Talking in regards to the launch of the present, Megha Tata, Managing Director- South Asia, Discovery Inc. stated, “Our primary aim with this series is to disrupt the category of reality content in India and offer an authentic show that throws light on the true virtues of a warrior, that has been ingrained in the Indian psyche for ages. Through its unique format and scale of production, India’s Ultimate Warrior’ shall emerge as a clutter breaker and help us set a benchmark in the reality genre. We hope that by harnessing the power of martial arts maverick Vidyut Jammwal and with the dynamic presence of the biggest action superstar Akshay Kumar, the show will offer unparalleled entertainment and a differentiated viewing experience to our audience”.

