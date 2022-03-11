Akshay Kumar on his OTT debut The End; says, “Wasn’t satisfied with screenplay but if all goes well…” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Three years in the past, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar declared his incursion into OTT with Amazon Prime Video’s present The End. The declaration was made at a crowded occasion held in Mumbai, the place the star was discerned setting the stage on fireplace, fairly actually. The edge-of-the-seat action-packed sequence will likely be a multi-format and is reportedly a survival thriller set sooner or later.

Akshay Kumar on his OTT debut The End; says, “Wasn’t satisfied with screenplay but if all goes well…”

The net sequence was initially introduced in 2019, however the manufacturing was delayed as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Last yr, Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, the co-producer of the sequence, had shared that the mission was anticipated to go on flooring by the top of this yr or early 2022.

In a media interplay, the star and the group confirmed that the present is additional delayed and is anticipated to go on flooring solely subsequent yr. Confirming the identical, Akshay Kumar stated, “We were going to start this year but we were not satisfied with the screenplay. Amazon was not satisfied, so we are still working on it and if everything goes well, we should start by next year’s beginning.”

The actor is presently selling his forthcoming movie Bachchan Pandey which releases subsequent week. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is ascended as a true-blue Hindi masala movie, the place Kumar’s titular gangster is aided by motion, romance, music, and an ensemble of different actors- Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi.

