Akshay Kumar on ‘Prithviraj’: It’s an educational film, should be shown in schools

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday (May 09) stated his upcoming historic movie “Prithviraj” needs to be necessary viewing for youngsters in colleges because it talks about king Prithviraj Chauhan, who has been lowered to “only a paragraph” in historical past. Directed by famous writer-director Chandraparaksh Dwivedi, the movie options Kumar within the titular position of the ruler. During the trailer launch occasion of the historic drama, the 54-year-old actor stated, he learnt concerning the life and instances of Prithviraj by means of the e book “Prithviraj Raso” and realised how little individuals know concerning the ruler.

“I was given a book to read, ‘Prithviraj Raso’ by Dr saab (Dwivedi). I read the book slowly and realised how big a warrior he was. But when we read about him in history, he was reduced to just a paragraph,” Kumar instructed reporters.

The actor stated “Prithviraj” may be finest described as an “educational film” and hoped the youthful technology watches it for higher understanding of historical past.

“Today, I want every child, not just in India but in the world to watch the film. It is an educational film. You would want to show your kids what Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s story was. I am extremely proud to work in the film. I wish my mother. If she was here, she would have been so proud,” Kumar, who misplaced his mom final yr, stated. ALSO READ: Prithviraj Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar starrer period film refines valour | Watch VIDEO

The actor additionally requested the federal government to rearrange the movie’s screening in colleges in order that it reaches a wider viewers.

Kumar stated “Prithviraj” has been painstakingly researched and chronicles solely the “truth”.

“I would also request the government that they make it compulsory viewing in school, so that the kids learn about our history, what and how everything happened. Everything you see in the film is true, it has indeed happened. But we don’t know about it and I find this really amusing. Dr saab has been researching this for 18 years! That’s the amount of hardwork he has put in the film,” he added.

Dwivedi is finest recognized for steering and starring within the tv epic “Chanakya” (1991) and the Partition function movie “Pinjar” (2003). Backed by Yash Raj Films, “Prithviraj” is scheduled to launch on June 3.