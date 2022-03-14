Akshay Kumar praises Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files, says ‘its amazing to see audience back in cinemas in large number’ : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who’s presently busy selling his upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey has penned down a word praising Anupam Kher & movie The Kashmir Files. The film is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Akshay Kumar praises Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files, says ‘its amazing to see audience back in cinemas in large number’

The Kashmir Files was launched on Friday together with Radhe Shyam. Looking on the response, Akshay tweeted, he hasn’t watched the film however he’s hoping to observe it quickly. The actor additionally appreciated the viewers for returning to the theatres in massive numbers. Akshay wrote, “Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon Jai Ambe.”

The Kashmir Files collected Rs 3.25 crores on the primary day & jumped to Rs 8.75 crores on the second day. The movie was additionally declared tax free in Gujrat on Sunday.

