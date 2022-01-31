Akshay Kumar wraps ‘Ram Setu,’ announces Diwali 2022 release

Image Source : INSTA/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar wraps ‘Ram Setu,’ pronounces Diwali 2022 launch

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday introduced that his upcoming action-adventure-drama “Ram Setu” will launch in cinema halls on Diwali. Directed by Abhishek Sharma of “Parmanu” and “Tere Bin Laden” fame, “Ram Setu” options Kumar as an archaeologist. The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video from the movie’s set, asserting the tip of filming. The 30-second video featured Kumar, introducing and thanking his crew for mounting the movie. The video ended with a slide, “See you in cinemas, Diwali 2022”.

“Here’s to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again. We have worked really hard, all we now need is your love,” he captioned the video.

Have a glance:

Produced by Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video, the movie had gone on flooring in March 2021 however was placed on maintain after the actor and 45 different crew members examined optimistic for COVID-19.

“Ram Setu” additionally stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.