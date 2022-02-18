Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey trailer releases, memes start pouring in too

The trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey lastly launched. Besides displaying a by no means seen earlier than avatar of the actor, the trailer additionally offers glimpses of the totally different characters performed by Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra. Soon after the discharge, many, expectedly, took to Twitter and Instagram to share about their first impression of the trailer and a few did so within the type of memes.

From declaring how they assume that the film re-created some well-known beforehand viral memes to many creating new humorous posts, folks got here up with numerous shares. We have collected among the posts so that you can take pleasure in and have an excellent chuckle.

This Twitter consumer was reminded of this meme after seeing the trailer:

Then there may be this meme that will depart you chuckling:

Also there may be this submit that has a number of rib-tickling memes:

Then there may be this very relatable meme:

Directed by Farhad Samji, this movie is claimed to be a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie Jigarthand. It is about to hit theaters on March 18.

Have you watched Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey trailer? Which of those memes left you laughing out loud?