Akshaya Tritiya 2022: When Is Akha Teej 2022? Date, Time And Significance; 5 Milk-Based Naivedyam Recipes

India is a land of festivals and there is not any denying it. Each season brings alongside a spread of festivals which can be vibrant and vibrant, including to the vibe of the season. Keeping up with the custom, the spring season brings alongside festivals like Holi, Bihu, Rath Yatra and extra. Another well-liked competition is Akshay Tritiya. Also known as Akti or Akha Teej, it’s an annual spring competition celebrated by Hindus and Jains throughout India (and overseas). The Sanskrit time period Akshay Tritiya actually interprets to ‘by no means reducing (Akshay)’ and ‘third part of the moon (Tritiya)’ – signifying the “third day of unending prosperity”. Every yr, Akshay Tritiya falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of the Shukla Paksha of Vaisakha, as per the Hindu calendar. And if you happen to comply with the Gregorian calendar, it falls round April or May.

Akshay Tritiya 2022: Date, Time And Puja Tithi:

This yr, Akshay Tritiya falls on third May 2022 and coincides with Eid Al-Fitr – which is predicted to start on May 2, 2022 night and can culminate on the night of May 3, 2022.

Akshaya Tritiya puja muhurat – 05:18 AM to 11:34 AM

Duration – 06 Hours 15 Mins

Tritiya tithi begins – at 05:18 AM on May 03, 2022

Tritiya Tithi Ends – 07:32 AM on May 04, 2022

(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)

Akha Teej 2022: How Is Akshay Tritiya Celebrated In India:

As talked about earlier, Akshay Tritiya signifies endless prosperity. On this present day, individuals carry out puja, observe quick and put together ‘Akshate’ to supply to Lord Vishnu for luck. For the unversed, ‘Akshate’ is grains of unbroken rice smeared with haldi and kumkum. Besides, individuals additionally purchase gold, silver, electronics, vehicles and many others on this present day as an emblem of happiness and prosperity of their lives.

Besides, devotees additionally put together naivedyam (bhog) and provide to Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha and the family deities. While the naivedyam thali differs from place to position, what stays fixed are milk or milk merchandise. Considering this, we convey you some traditional desi sweets recipes that you may put together and provide as bhog throughout Akshay Tritiya.

(Also Read: Eid Al-Fitr 2022: When Is Meethi Eid 2022 In India? 5 Must-Try Traditional Foods,

Milk-based desserts are consumed throughout Akshaya Tritiya competition.

Here’re 5 Milk-Based Sweets (Mithai) For Akshay Tritiya 2022 Celebration:

Mango Kheer:

Kheer is probably one of the vital widespread desserts ready throughout any competition in India. Hence, we considered sharing this well-liked recipe, with a summer-y twist to it. Here’s a mango kheer recipe that features freshly chopped mangoes on it. Click here for the mango kheer recipe.

Paal Payasam:

A South Indian model kheer, payasam is a wealthy and creamy delicacy that features the goodness of rice, milk, dry fruits and ghee in it. It is commonly supplied as ‘prasadam’ in numerous South Indian temples. You will even discover completely different variations of the payasam recipe – together with moong dal payasam, pineapple payasam, coconut payasam and extra. Here we convey you the traditional paal payasam recipe. Click here for the recipe.

Rabdi:

Another well-liked dish ready throughout Akshay Tritiya is rabdi. It is fuss-free, straightforward to make and provides a wealthy word to your meal. All it’s essential to make rabdi are milk, sugar, dry fruits and cardamom – that is it. Click here for rabdi recipe.

Rasmalai:

Rasmalai wants no introduction; proper? It is wealthy, scrumptious and elevates the meal expertise in simply no time. All it’s essential to do is make small rasgullas and dunk them in thick milk, boiled with saffron, sugar and a few primary flavors of your selection. Click here for the recipe,

Aamras:

Akshay Tritiya celebration in Gujarat and Maharashtra is simply not full with out a bowl of Aamras. In reality, it holds a relentless place in a conventional Maharashtrian Naivedyam thali. Considering the recognition, right here we discovered the normal aamras recipe for you. Click here for the recipe.

Happy Akshay Tritiya 2022, everybody!

