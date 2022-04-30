Akshaye Khanna joins Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Drishyam 2

Image Source : INSTAGARM/TABUTIFUL Tabu shared the information of Akshaye Khanna’s casting in Drishyam 2

Tabu reprises her function of a police officer in Drishyam 2

The sequel, directed by Abhishek Pathak, will see Ajay Devgn reprise his function of Vijay Salgoankar

Actor Akshaye Khanna is the most recent addition to the solid of Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer “Drishyam 2”, which options Ajay Devgn and Tabu within the lead roles.

In an Instagram publish, Tabu shared the information of casting of Khanna, finest recognized for movies “Dil Chahta Hai”, “Hungama”, “Race” and “Mom”.

“Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for #Drishyam2 Akshaye Khanna #TrulyTalented,” she wrote.

Details about his function are at present beneath wraps.

The first a part of the crime-thriller, directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, was a remake of the 2013 Mohanlal-led Malayalam-language film “Drishyam”.

Headlined by Devgn, the Hindi adaptation chronicled the story of a household of 4 whose lives flip the other way up following an unlucky incident with their older daughter

The sequel, directed by Abhishek Pathak, will see Devgn reprise his function of Vijay Salgoankar.

Tabu, who began filming for the film earlier this week, will return as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.

“Drishyam 2” is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.